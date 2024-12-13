BAY HEAD — It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Bay Head, with the annual Christmas Walk bringing the holiday spirit in full force last weekend.

With the smell of Christmas literally in the air from the pine trees, fresh cookies and hot chocolate from the many surrounding businesses, Bay Head was lit up with holiday cheer. Almost every business in Bay Head participated in the festivities, with each holding its own special holiday celebration.

As residents entered the closed-off area of Bridge Avenue, they were treated to a live band in front of Diane Turton Realtors playing holiday music all evening long.

Another popular destination was Charlie’s restaurant, which had a multitude of activities and displays, such as pictures on a Polar Express-like train, carolers singing, a replica gingerbread house of the restaurant and hot chocolate.

The hub for the town, however, was the fire station, with music and Santa’s chair sitting prominently in the center of the bay. The Boy Scouts gave out hot dogs and the Bay Head Yacht Club handed out cocoa.

Students from Bay Head School performed a variety of musical numbers, leading the crowd in carols and stunning them with holiday-themed performances.

The event culminated when Mayor Bill Curtis led all the children to the base of the tree, surrounded by hundreds of Bay Head residents, as he claimed to have enough magic left to light up the tree, which was donated by the Hesse family, who own Charlie’s.

The mayor told The Ocean Star, “This is our annual Christmas Walk where all the businesses stay open late. We have our holiday/Christmas celebration magically lighting our Christmas tree.”

