MONMOUTH COUNTY — In a phenomenon reminiscent of the “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast that once spread fear across New Jersey, residents today are caught up in news of the multiple sightings of massive unidentified drones winging around the state, including in Ocean and Monmouth counties.

The infamous 1938 radio broadcast by Orson Welles was based on the science fiction novel by H.G. Wells that depicts Martians invading the tiny hamlet of Grovers Mills, New Jersey.

The current situation is a mystery that has attracted the attention of not only local police departments and the governor, but also Congress, the U.S. Army and the FBI, which is working to separate fact from fiction.

Over the course of the past month, residents across New Jersey have reported numerous sightings of unusual drones, with local authorities urging witnesses to contact the FBI.

Amid the wide-spread confusion, Gov. Phil Murphy was asked about the drone activity by the press on Monday. The governor shared frustrations with New Jersey residents and was unable to provide further information about where the drones were coming from or their mission.

On behalf of Homeland Security, the FBI, Secret Service, New Jersey State Police and authorities on all levels of government, Gov. Murphy said, “We don’t see any concern for public safety.”

“I would just like to ask folks to continue to let the FBI or their local law enforcement know when they see something and we’ll continue to do everything we can with our federal partners to get clearer answers,” Gov. Murphy said.

Mike Parziale, owner and operator of U.S.A.R. Drone and Rescue, has had to take his own precautions since the drone hysteria hit the Garden State. A Manasquan resident, Parziale has been operating drones for three years with over a thousand hours of flight time over New Jersey.

Parziale said, “In my opinion, the people are misinformed about the operations of a drone.”

Prior to any drone launch, he files a flight plan with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), saying, “I’m one of the anal ones that do that and unfortunately a lot of drone pilots just don’t do that.”

According to the FAA, “All drones must be registered, except those that weigh .55 pounds or less and are flown under the exemption for limited recreational operations.”

Each drone registered with the FAA, whether it is flying for business, recreation or public safety, is required to comply with remote identification. According to the FAA, remote identification provides the ability for drones in flight to provide identification and location information that can be received by “other parties” through a broadcast signal.

Parziale believes from the footage he’s seen, many of the reported “unidentified drones” are mistaken for either airplanes or are groups of what he called “drone nerds,” people exercising their right to fly and operate a drone in federal airspace.

Several elected officials have taken matters into their own hands in efforts to gain a further understanding into the drones and what they are doing over the skies of the Garden State.

U.S. Rep. Chris Smith (R-4) wrote a letter to the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, asking him to “immediately provide all capabilities at his disposal to identify and address the widespread drone activity across New Jersey as serious concerns continue to mount over potential threats to the homeland.”

According to Rep. Smith, the letter was a result of being briefed by a U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) commanding officer stationed in Barnegat Light who observed that more than a dozen drones followed a USCG motor lifeboat in close pursuit over the weekend.

In his letter, Rep. Smith wrote, “As you no doubt are also aware, there have been numerous instances of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) flying over New Jersey, including in close proximity to sensitive sites and critical infrastructure, to include military installations located in my district.”

Rep. Smith continued, “As you know, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JBMDL) possesses capabilities to identify and take down unauthorized unmanned aerial systems and have utilized this capability to address overflights of the installation.”

Rep. Smith requested all capabilities possessed by the Department of Defense, especially those in use by the joint base, to be immediately deployed to identify and address the potential threats posed by drones over the state of New Jersey.

In April of 2023, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-5) helped lead the introduction of the bipartisan Drone Act, which would create comprehensive federal criminal law prohibiting the most dangerous uses of drones in the United States.

According to Gottheimer’s office, the bill prohibits the most dangerous use of drones in the United States, by outlawing things like attaching a weapon to a drone and establishing a two-year prison sentence for anyone who uses a drone to interfere with emergency-response activity, law-enforcement activity or military operations.

Rep. Gottheimer said, “We can never play it too safe when fighting to protect Jersey families, especially from new technologies that have great potential but also can pose certain risks. That’s why I’m focused on making sure that random, unidentified drone activity isn’t something that our communities have to deal with going forward. We must ensure New Jersey does not become the Wild West for drone activity.”

According to Gov. Murphy, there were 49 reported sightings on Sunday night, with 20 of them being over Hunterdon County.

“We think these are over-stated but it’s a non-zero number,” Gov. Murphy said of the reported sightings.

