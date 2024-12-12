BELMAR — Nonprofit fundraising organization Raising4 Inc. will return to the borough for its third year of holiday fundraising light shows starting this week.

The Christmas Light Show will once again be presented on the Connelly-Campion-Wright Building at Pyanoe Plaza for two free light show performances on Friday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Rain/snow date will be Dec. 22.

The light shows, approximately 30 minutes in length, will incorporate a variety of holiday songs played through a concert-grade sound system synchronized with special effects, including thousands of lights as well as pyrotechnics. Santa Claus and his elves are also expected to make a special visit at the event.

According to Daniel Brateris, president of Raising4, Inc., this year’s shows will also include some new flame-based effects, refining the shows from previous years, as well as a new song.

The charity fundraising event aims to spread holiday cheer while raising money for RallyCap Sports, a fellow local nonprofit that partners with communities and athletic organizations to coordinate sporting leagues for children with disabilities that would usually prevent them from being able to participate in such recreational activities.

While The Christmas Light Show is a free event, organizers suggest donations of $25 for a family of four and $10 for an individual adult to support RallyCap Sports.

Larger donations are also accepted and encouraged during the show, as volunteers will be on-site to collect donations for the organization. In years past, Raising4, Inc. has raised thousands of dollars for RallyCap Sports.

“Donations go 100 percent to the children and help the organization run free- and low-cost sporting leagues and social activities for the energetic youth that unfortunately struggle with a mental or physical handicap,” Brateris said.

Attendees are strongly encouraged to carpool and arrive at least 20 minutes before showtime to secure parking in the Belmar Mall parking lot and surrounding streets. Participants are also encouraged to dress warmly and bring along their friends and loved ones to enjoy a display of Christmas spirit with their community while raising money for a good cause.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Belmar stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.