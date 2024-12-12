BELMAR — With tension high on the dais at Belmar’s regular council meeting Tuesday night, the introduction of an ordinance to amend borough employee positions and salaries failed to pass in a vote of 3-2.

The ordinance – regarding personnel, schedules, fixing and determining salaries of certain officers, positions and employees in the borough – was hotly debated by the mayor and council at the workshop portion of the meeting.

Council President Mark Levis questioned the addition of the ordinance on the agenda, noting that the council “didn’t really see this until last minute” and the council had not been given the proper time to review and understand the ordinance.

He also said that the ordinance created a new position, of deputy business administrator, “to me, which is a little strange, because we hadn’t really discussed with the council.”

“I honestly don’t feel comfortable voting on this ordinance without the correct information at hand at this point,” he said. “We don’t have any rationale why this position is being created.”

In the failed ordinance, a number of positions would have been created in the borough alongside the position of a deputy business administrator (salary range $75,000 to $115,000), such as an EMS assistant coordinator (salary range $40,000 to $90,000) and a marina supervisor (salary range $70,000 to $100,000).

Mayor Gerald Buccafusco said that the purpose of the workshop was to have these discussions in public and explained why he believed the potential new position of deputy business administrator would be beneficial to the borough.

He said that when he took position of mayor in January 2023, he “recognized right off the bat that the administration in the Borough of Belmar was sorely lacking in a competent administration, and we’ve remedied that by hiring (Borough Administrator Kevin) Kane, but… we’re still lacking in that regard.”

The mayor said that the borough “need(s) professionals in our administrative department,” citing new hires of recent new borough employees, but “we need more oversight in terms of what’s going on on a day-by-day basis,” as the business administrator deals with “many, many things that are happening during the course of the day,” such as high-stakes challenges in the borough over recent years such as the Verizon cell tower situation, affordable housing concerns and marina work, alongside “a number of projects…that require hours of meetings with our borough engineer.”

“Rightfully so, the business administrator should be at those high-level meetings,” Mayor Buccafusco said. “In the meantime, there are other things that should be done and I think that (a) deputy administrator would be the perfect opportunity to provide that assistance and to get the operation running a little more efficiently.”

“I think having a deputy administrator is well worth the money that will cost the borough,” he said. He noted that the creation of the position does not mean it would be filled in the coming days but the ordinance “looks forward and…I will probably be moving at some point to hire a deputy business administrator.”

Councilwoman and liaison to the harbor commission Caitlin Donovan agreed that the marina could use a dedicated employee such as the proposed marina supervisor role in the ordinance, however that role could help alleviate the need for a deputy business administrator.

When the councilwoman said that she would like to discuss the matter with payroll and other professional staff in the borough, Mayor Buccafusco disagreed and said that he would “recommend that the council refrain from talking directly to” borough professionals in order to instead bring them directly to the next council meeting in an effort to maintain transparency.

He said that in previous administrations, discussions had been held “behind the scenes to avoid the open public meetings act.” He further stated that such discussions between council and borough professionals would “take away from (them) doing their job, too.”

This caused dismay among the council, as council members believed that it would be appropriate to discuss the matter with them beforehand and they wanted the opportunity to do so.

“You’re talking about transparency, and you just created a position that none of us knew about,” Councilman Levis said. “Absolutely none of us on the council knew about you wanting to create this position. If you had come to me individually, I would have said (that) I think that’s a bad idea, I don’t think we need that position.”

“The borough has existed for 30 years without that position, we’re just creating another level of bureaucracy on top of it,” Councilman Levis said. “…I don’t think we’re facing any problems that previous councils and previous administrations haven’t faced before.”

Mayor Buccafusco said that “I don’t think that you, as a council president, realize the day to day operations of what’s going on in the business administrator’s office,” to which Councilwoman Donovan noted that “if we could speak to the staff more, he would.”

“This is not another level of bureaucracy, this is putting in efficient management so those things get done,” the mayor said.

Councilwoman Jodi Kinney questioned the impact the addition of these new positions would have on taxpayers, regarding salaries and benefits needed. “Maybe we should just add one layer and see how it goes before we add all this additional taxpayer burden.”

Mayor Buccafusco said the taxpayer issue is not a concern because of the size of the borough’s budget, “we have, what, $14 million budget and an additional $150,000 is not going to break the bank…I think this is being pennywise and pound foolish.”

Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro said that her understanding of the ordinance is as a “housekeeping issue,” as some of the borough’s salaries are already out of compliance. She said that the ordinance is based on the annual 2.5% increase, but it does give a max-out salary, which would be helpful for employees to know, and is not what they are making now or even in the next two years.

“I do find it challenging as a council person who wants to work on lower priority projects…things that the residents bring to us on the regular that we feel could be more quickly completed and executed…I feel frustrated as a council person that I’m not able to get accomplished what it is I feel like I need to get accomplished,” she said. She noted that while she feels this way, she would not be against tabling ordinance for further review.

The ordinance was later motioned for introduction by Mayor Buccafusco. The council voted 3-2 to reject the introduction. Councilmembers Donovan, Kinney and Levis voted against the ordinance while Councilwoman Rondinaro and Mayor Buccafusco voted in favor.

