MANASQUAN — Manasquan’s Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Candy Cane Hunt and tree lighting last Friday evening, welcoming over a thousand children and families to join in on the fun.

Each year, following the tree lighting, children are invited to grab a candy cane with a specific number before heading out to seek the corresponding number displayed on store windows of Main, Broad and South street businesses for a present.

“It was cold, but we still had a great crowd. We had about 1,200 kids from 2 to 5 (p.m.), and then with parents, grandparents, their brothers and sisters, there were a lot of people,” Ray Summers, chairman of the event, told The Coast Star. “It’s a great night, it’s a great community night.”

The chamber works to promote awareness to locals and visitors of borough businesses and maintain a strong local economy all throughout the year, and events like this are one of the ways that is done.

Originally organized to draw larger crowds to the town’s tree lighting, Summers said that the hunt has become a community staple that everyone looks forward to, and brings everyone together to enjoy the Christmas spirit.

