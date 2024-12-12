MANASQUAN — As part of the Faith + Blue initiative – bridging law enforcement and faith leaders – the Manasquan and Sea Girt police departments and St. Denis Roman Catholic Church collaborated for a third year to collect toys for families in need.

Thanks to donations made by residents of area towns, copious numbers of toys are given each year to children served by the state’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency (DCP&P) Monmouth County South and the Central New Jersey Council Navy League of the United States (CNJNLUS) Angel Program, which supports active maritime service members and their families.

Last Saturday, items were dropped off to the church by community members, and some of them could be found mingling, chatting and enjoying a warm beverage or bagel afterwards.

The Rev. William Lago of St. Denis Roman Catholic Church said that for him, Faith + Blue is three-fold in that the initiative’s supporters – law enforcement, religious institutions and the community, all join together for a worthy cause.

“First and foremost, it is the community coming together to support children in need,” said Lago. “Secondly, it is a community event where everyone comes together. We have people coming over from Sea Girt…different religious representatives that have been popping over and showing their support as well and the different law enforcement members from both communities.”

Inside the building, a group of volunteers including Kristin Herzer, DCP&P resource development specialist; Daniel Dermer, CNJNLUS council president; and William Aitken, CNJNLUS senior vice president, carefully sorted and organized the toys based on provided wish lists.

