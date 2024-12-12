BELMAR — In an update about the confirmed contamination at the 1200 Main Street property of a former gas station and auto shop, Borough Administrator Kevin Kane has reported that the testing results have come back “larger than originally anticipated.”

“We did those Geoprobes and they came back positive, higher than the inside, so the contamination is larger than originally anticipated,” he said. “Unfortunately, the due diligence was not performed on the front end of this prior to purchasing that property.”

The property, site of the former gas station known as Belmar Auto Service, had previously been targeted for construction of the borough’s new public safety and EMS building, but plans fell through when the site was revealed to be environmentally contaminated.

The status of the site — a controversial 2022 borough acquisition located at the corner of 12th Avenue and Main Street — was updated during the workshop portion of the Dec. 10 council meeting at the inquiry of Councilwoman Jodi Kinney.

The councilwoman had asked about the results of the recent Geoprobe study, for which soil cores, groundwater samples and soil gas samples were collected to measure the extent of the contamination at the site. These studies were reported as “ongoing” at the council’s Oct. 22 meeting.

Kane reported at that meeting that the area believed to need remediation was excavated. However, “in the testing process during that removal period, there were some elevations that exceeded the levels,” necessitating the Geoprobe study.

“So now what they’re doing, when they did the original excavation of the site where the tanks were inside the perimeter of the property, they thought that was it. Then, when they did additional probes further, they found out the contamination was still there,” Kane said Tuesday night. “Then what they do, like anything else, you go around the perimeter to see if the plume spread and the readings came up positive in that testing, that was that last Geoprobe.”

He said the borough’s engineers have talked with the Licensed Site Remediation Professional (LSRP) “and they’re coming up with a proposal on what the next step is going to cost us…the LSRP is in charge of the site remediation and they’re going to let us know what their next steps are and what that cost is going to be.”

