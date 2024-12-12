BELMAR — Borough Administrator Kevin Kane announced, at the inquiry of Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro during the workshop portion of the council’s Dec. 10 meeting, that “conversations are going on as we speak” regarding the potential of merging the borough’s emergency medical services (EMS) with Wall Township’s EMS.

“We’re currently exploring all options…most recently, we’ve been in discussions with Wall EMS for a potential merger with Wall,” he said. “Logistically, it makes a lot of sense. Operationally, it makes a lot of sense. It could work. It’s just a matter of figuring out if it works financially for everyone involved.”

The South Monmouth Emergency Medical Services (SMEMS) shared service agreement, which will expire at the end of this year, encompasses the local municipalities of Belmar, Lake Como, Sea Girt and Manasquan. The four municipalities funded the shared service of the SMEMS that was made up of paid professionals from the Borough of Belmar, who served as the host organization in the service agreement.

In light of the coming expiration of the SMEMS, the boroughs of Sea Girt and Manasquan had been approached by the county for their shared service agreement and have reportedly agreed to join.

However, at the Nov. 26 council meeting, Mayor Buccafusco reported that Belmar had not been approached by the county to be included in this county shared-services agreement.

“At this point, it’s Belmar and Lake Como and Wall, so really it just has to see if it’ll all work,” Kane said Tuesday night. He noted that there is “a lot of mutual aid and working relationships already with those two entities, and they had talked about a long-term plan of possibly merging even if we were still within that four town model, to include Wall.”

Kane said that while the current contract ends at the end of the year, “The service will continue through until next year. It’s not like Dec. 31 everything stops. Our EMS crew will be there for the foreseeable future. We’re working real hard to try to put this together with Wall, so hopefully it works out.”

While he could not provide a deadline for the merger, citing “health issues currently experienced” for scheduling delays, he said that officials from both boroughs are in discussions about the potential merger. “It’s just a matter of setting this meeting date, sitting down, hashing out the numbers and making sure it works for everybody.”

He also said that “full disclosure, Wall is being as pressured as we are, their personnel being targeted to go elsewhere, so they’re in the same situation.”

“If this happens, it would create a tremendous, strong organization…we have tremendous value right now, what we have to do is work out how we can keep that because you’re going into an unknown,” he said. “Supposedly the county system is free, we all know it’s not free, but we know the commodity we have right now and it’s worth fighting for because we put a lot of hard work into it and the response times are off the charts, so we’re going to keep working as hard as we can to make it happen.”

During public comment, Kane elaborated, saying that the borough knows currently what it costs to run the operation for EMS, “so for them, for a start-up operation, there has to be some kind of expense, and whether they spread it out over the 53 towns or all the homes within those 53 towns…they’re touting it that it’s a free service but we know what it costs to run an EMS operation.”

Mayor Buccafusco, also during public comment of the meeting, voiced dismay about the county’s lack of invitation to the borough and questioned the program’s viability, saying that the borough would be “taking a risk” if they were to join in on the service “that has no track record.”

“We have an excellent EMS service here and it works…I don’t know that we’re in the risk taking business, in terms of having them take on Belmar and then finding out they can’t meet the service levels that the residents and the visitors are used to,” he said.

“The thing that bothers me…is why weren’t the four municipalities that were part of our EMS services, why weren’t we all approached at the same time? …I’m disturbed by the fact that (the county administrator’s) people go to Sea Girt and make them the offer, and in the meantime trying to poach our EMS staff out of our EMS service to work on theirs, and then get Manasquan to do it.”

“The question I have is, if you are running an EMS service…why wouldn’t you offer it to everyone in that EMS (SMEMS)? Ask yourself that question — if it’s such a great service, why wouldn’t he have been here two meetings ago saying ‘We want Belmar, we want Lake Como?’ That disturbs me, because I don’t think that they can handle us, and I think that is the reason why they haven’t approached us.”

When contacted by The Coast Star following the meeting, Public Information Officer of the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office Cynthia Scott said that “Belmar has its own paid EMS operation and did not approach Monmouth County to enter into a shared service agreement.” When pressed with Mayor Buccafusco’s claim that the borough had not been contacted, she added that “A conversation was held with the Belmar Administrator regarding EMS services.”

When asked by The Coast Star on Wednesday, Kane adamantly denied the claims of being contacted about the county shared service program, however added that he had spoken with Monmouth County Commissioner Thomas A. Arnone about the overall EMS situation.

