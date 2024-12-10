BRICK TOWNSHIP — Former Director of Recreation for the Township of Brick, Daniel Santaniello, 46, of Brick Township, has pleaded guilty to theft in connection with his former position, according to a release from Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer on Dec. 10.

At the time of his sentencing on Jan. 31, 2025, the State will be seeking a term of 180 days in the Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation.

Santaniello was required to resign from his position with Brick Township and forfeit any and all future public employment. He has paid full restitution in the amount of $9,260.

This charge is the result of a joint investigation, according to the release.

The investigation revealed that in his position as Director of Recreation, Santaniello was responsible for issuing permits to private organizations for utilizing the township’s recreational facilities, including the township’s various softball fields.

According to the release, private organizations wishing to utilize the fields were charged fees for their usage. The investigation further revealed that Santaniello required certain organizations wishing to utilize the township’s fields to pay him directly in cash, rather than issuing checks to the township.

Instead of depositing the cash into the township’s accounts, Santaniello kept the monies for himself. In order to conceal his theft, Santaniello provided the private organizations who paid him in cash with fraudulent permits.

On July 17, Santaniello was taken into custody at his residence without incident by Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad and Brick Township Police Department.

He was processed and served with the charges via summons pending upcoming appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

The release states that the joint investigation included Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad, Brick Township Police Department, Brick Township Police Department Internal Affairs Unit and Brick Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

