Patricia ‘Paddy’ A. Hamilton, age 91, passed away on November 30, 2024, at Wellington Estates, Spring Lake NJ. Born in Elizabeth, NJ, and raised in Cranford, NJ, Paddy resided in Camp LeJeune, NC, Cranford, NJ, and Wilmington, DE before settling in Spring Lake 50 years ago. Paddy graduated from St. Vincent’s College with