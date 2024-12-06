POINT PLEASANT — Harvey Memorial United Methodist Church hosted an expansive holiday bazaar last Friday and Saturday, selling a variety of handmade holiday goods, an extensive array of Christmas cookies and other food made fresh from the kitchen.

Many residents and visitors made their way to the church at 1120 Arnold Ave., where items donated by members of the parish were available for purchase. A bake sale also was offered, with thousands of cookies available in various types of flavors.

Cookies were not the only sweet treat offered, as many types of jams, jellies, cakes and pies were also sold in celebration of the holiday season and to raise money for the church. Plus, on Saturday, the kitchen served pork roll sandwiches in the morning and hot dogs in the afternoon for hungry attendees.

Triche Sherman, treasurer and secretary of the church, said this event has been run by the United Methodist Women (UMW) since she was a little girl, and this longstanding tradition has become something people look forward to each and every holiday season.

“This has been going on for more years than I can remember. Even when I wasn’t a member with this church, I had come to this bazaar for decades,” said Sherman.

All the money that was raised from this event goes directly back into the community, via the various programs, outreaches and ministries the church supports. Some of these include Ranch Hope, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, prison ministries and their thrift shop called Harvey’s Closet.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.