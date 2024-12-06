POINT PLEASANT — Santa Claus will make an appearance at Point Pleasant Fire Station 75 on Sunday, when families, kids and even pets are welcome to take pictures with the big guy.

Gail Wells, treasurer of the Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, previously told The Ocean Star, “We just thought it would be a fun, family event for the community to try and bring people together and give them the opportunity to take photos with Santa.”

The event will take place from noon until 3 p.m. at the station on Beaver Dam Road.

This is the second time the Ladies Auxiliary or the fire department held an event like this, and last year, it was met with a very warm and positive reception. With firetrucks in the background adorned with Christmas decorations, Santa Claus sat proudly on his chair. Last year, approximately 15 pets arrived to take pictures, and over a dozen families, with some kids who were just as excited to see the firetrucks as they were Santa. Wells referenced a kid who arrived in a firefighter costume to meet Santa and to see the firetrucks.

While this is a free event, donations are being accepted to benefit the fire department.

Residents are asked to bring their own camera and keep all pets leashed.

