POINT PLEASANT — The historic Bennett Cabin, located at Riverfront Park, will once again be hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus for two days of Christmas cheer when residents can visit the cabin and get a picture with the famous couple.

The free event will be on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Keeping with the tradition from previous years, model trains will be set up inside the cabin for families to enjoy. Hot chocolate and cookies will also be available to all attendees.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said, “Santa is going to have a prelude to him arriving on the night of Dec. 24. Once again we will be opening the Bennett Cabin with hot chocolate and cookies and unveil Santa and Mrs. Claus to our residents and children.”

“This event is showcasing different properties the town owns and is another way to give back to our residents. Evenings and afternoons that they can enjoy with their children, grandchildren and friends,” he added.

One family at a time will get a chance to meet Santa, with a professional photographer ready to take and print the family’s picture, before the family leaves the cabin. Residents are also encouraged to bring their own camera to take more photos if they so wish.

