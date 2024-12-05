Oh, December, how fast you fly. You are the most festive month, no doubt, but you give us so much to do in so little time that we can’t possibly partake in all the festivities.

Here’s hoping we all find free time on at least one weekend, or possibly even two, to meet up with friends and family before the main celebrations of Christmas and Hanukkah. A little extra time to patronize the arts, to check out a band, or to spend some quiet hours looking at Christmas trees and festive lights – now, that would be a gift indeed.

Here are some suggestions for holiday fun:

STORIES ON STAGE

“A Christmas Carol,” the cherished Charles Dickens story about the redemption of miserly Scrooge, is a mainstay at McCarter Theatre, 91 University Place in Princeton, which runs, almost daily, from Dec. 10 through 29. This year’s production stars Joel McKinnon Miller, of the police sit-com “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” as Ebenezer Scrooge. Before curtain on certain dates, local choirs sing carols in the lobby. Tickets/info: 609-258-2787 or mccarter.org.

The company of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey presents “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Neil Bartlett and directed by Paul Mullins. Performances run through Dec. 29 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre, 36 Madison Ave., on the campus of Drew University in Madison. Tickets/info: 973-408-5600 or ShakespeareNJ.org.

Algonquin Arts Theatre, 60 Abe Voorhees Dr. in Manasquan, and Paper Mill Playhouse, 22 Brookside Dr. in Millburn, are each staging productions of the same adaptation of the 1954 holiday film “White Christmas,” featuring the music of Irving Berlin. The plot centers on two Army buddies who find true love while putting on a holiday show at a picturesque Vermont inn. Performances at the Algonquin run from Dec. 7 through 21 and at Paper Mill now through Dec. 29. Tickets/info: 732-528-9211 or algonquinarts.org; 973-376-4343 or papermill.org.

POP MUSIC

Few bands can match the exuberance of Holiday Express, the Jersey Shore-based band of professional musicians who volunteer their time every December to bring seasonal music and holiday cheer where it is needed. Led by musician and restaurateur Tim McLoone, who also is head coach for cross country and track at Rumson-Fair Haven High School, Holiday Express plays its annual fundraising show at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. Tickets/info: 732-842-9000, thebasie.org or holidayexpress.org.

The Wag, a band from the Bayshore with an appreciation for The Beatles and a knack for original pop songs, brings its “Christmas Spectacular” to two locations this year: Dec. 14 at The Strand, 400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood; and Dec. 21 at Middletown Arts Center, 36 Church St. The Middletown show is a benefit for the Monmouth County SPCA. The Wag will perform holiday tunes from classic animated Christmas specials, with comedy, dance numbers and lots of costume changes. Tickets/info: For the Strand, 732-367-7789 or strand.org. For the Middletown show, thewagband.com.

Christmas Day and the first night of Hanukkah fall on the same date this year: Dec. 25. So “The 8 Nights of Hanukkah with Yo La Tengo,” a long-running tradition for the Hoboken-based indie band Yo La Tengo, will coincide with holiday breaks in many schools. Time to introduce the kiddos to a hipster’s Hanukkah? Yo La Tengo’s Hanukkah concerts feature a different set list each night, as well as surprise guests. During last year’s series, members of The Bangles, The Dictators, Psychedelic Furs, and Death Cab For Cutie were among the guests, as was the writer David Sedaris. The shows run from Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 at The Bowery Ballroom, 6 Delancey St., Manhattan. Tickets/info: 212-260-4700 or mercuryeastpresents.com.

The all-male a cappella group The Maccabeats offer a comedic take on Hanukkah with parodies and covers of contemporary pop hits using Jewish-themed lyrics. “A Maccabeats Hanukkah” is scheduled for Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at Stockton University Performing Arts Center in Galloway. Tickets/info: 609-652-9000 or stockton.edu.

Darlene Love earned a place in the Christmas music pantheon with her 1963 recording “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” which she belted out at the age of 22. The song would later be covered by – among others – U2, Mariah Carey, Michael Buble and Cher, who, at the age of 19, sang back-up on Love’s original recording. Love is scheduled to perform Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. Tickets/info: 732-842-9000 or thebasie.org.

Two of the Jersey Shore’s best-known cover bands will use their talents to help local nonprofits. The Nerds bring their annual holiday show to The Stone Pony, 913 Ocean Ave. in Asbury Park, on Dec. 14. The show serves as a toy drive for the Asbury Park-based nonprofit Community Karma, so fans are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. Tickets/info: 732-502-0600 or stoneponyonline.com. Brian Kirk & the Jirks’ annual Santa-themed show will benefit the Red Bank-based nonprofit Lunch Break. “Santa for Lunch Break” is scheduled for Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. Tickets/info: 732-842-9000 or thebasie.org.

SACRED MUSIC

You may have heard enough from Mariah Carey even before Thanksgiving, but could you ever get tired of Handel’s “Messiah?” George Frideric Handel composed the uplifting oratorio in 1741 for Easter, but it since has become more frequently performed at Christmas. New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform the three-part oratorio in its entirety, with the Montclair State University Singers, Dec. 20 and 21 at 8 p.m. at Richardson Auditorium on the Princeton University campus, and Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, 89 Ridge St., Newark. The orchestra will be conducted by Jeannette Sorrell and the choir will be directed by Heather J. Buchanan. Tickets/info: 800-255-3476 or njsymphony.org.

Monmouth Civic Chorus includes the Christmas portion of “Messiah” in its annual holiday concert, “Making Spirits Bright,” which also includes works by Bach and popular Christmas songs. The concert is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. at Hackensack Meridian Theatre at Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. Tickets/info: 732-933-9333 or monmouthcivicchorus.org.

In its first concert of the 2024-2025 season, the Shrewsbury Chorale will include the English composer John Rutter’s 1991 “Magnificat,” with soprano soloist Jacqueline Quirk. Under the direction of Fiona Smith Sutherland, the 35-voice choir and organist Kathleen Healy-Wedsworth will perform “Magnificat and More” at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at First Presbyterian Church of Freehold, 118 W. Main St. Tickets/info: 732-747-1362 or shrewsburychorale.org.

CHRISTMAS SPECIALS, LIVE!

Vince Guaraldi’s jazz score for the 1965 animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” provides perfect background music for Christmas morning. The contemporary jazz pianist David Benoit will play Guaraldi’s score in his “Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown,” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Vogel at the Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. Benoit will be joined by vocalist Courtney Fortune and a local children’s choir. Tickets/info: 732-842-9000 or thebasie.org.

Michael Caine’s portrayal of Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1992 movie “A Muppet Christmas Carol” ranks among the very best, and he should get bonus points for expressing genuine emotion while playing opposite his plush co-stars. The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra will perform the score live during screenings of the movie at four venues: Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown; Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank; Dec. 7 at 3 and 7:30 p.m. at New Jersey Performing Arts Center, Newark; and Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at the State Theatre,15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick. The Yuletide Carolers will perform in period clothing in the lobby of each venue before the shows.

Tickets/info: For Morristown: 973-539-8008 or mayoarts.org. For Newark: 888-466-5722 or njpac.org. For Red Bank: 732-842-9000 or thebasie.org. For New Brunswick: 732-246-7469 or stnj.org

LIGHT DISPLAYS

December nights don’t seem so dark, thanks to the stringed lights on so many houses. If your neighborhood isn’t all that twinkly, or if you just can’t get enough of the lights, check out the light displays at amusement parks and other sites. Holiday in the Park extends the thrill-ride season for Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, but the vibe is far more chill than during Fright Fest Extreme or on a typical summer day at the theme park. Trees are wrapped in red and white lights to create a candy cane forest, and in blue lights to mimic snow and ice. An artificial tree, as tall as a five-story building, glows in different patterns during an animated light show. Live bands and singing groups perform holiday music; Santa visits with children. Not all the rides are open, but those that are take on a holiday look, with lights and decorations. Holiday in the Park is open on select dates through January 1. Tickets/info: sixflags.com

Jenkinson’s Aquarium, on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk, hosts “Sea of Lights,” an indoor light display, with diving Santas, story time with Mrs. Claus, dancing snowmen and winter princesses. “Sea of Lights” is open Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 22. Tickets/info: 732-295-4334 or jenkinsons.com.

Drive-thru light displays let you enjoy the lights from the warmth of your car. “Magic of Lights,” which also offers photos with Santa, is on display through Jan. 4 at PNC Bank Arts Center, Garden State Parkway exit 116 in Holmdel. Tickets/info: pncbankartscenter.com. “Winter WonderLights” takes place on the Middlesex County Fairgrounds, Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Tickets/info: winterwonderlightshows.com.

HOUSE TOURS

Take a self-guided walking tour through Ocean Grove or Manasquan and visit homes that are elegantly decorated for the season. The “Victorian House Tour” in Ocean Grove is scheduled for Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., followed by a live Nativity in the Great Auditorium, at 21 Pilgrim Pathway, and a tree lighting in Auditorium Square Park. Tickets/info: 732-774-1391 or OceanGrovenj.com. Manasquan’s “Holiday House Tour,” scheduled for Dec. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m., includes light bites from local restaurants. Tickets/info: 732-223-0544 or manasquan-nj.gov.

FESTIVALS OF TREES

The Morven Museum, 55 Stockton St. in Princeton, hosts a “Festival of Trees,” with Christmas trees decorated by area clubs and organizations. Each tree has a theme – in 2022, one tree paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, with crowns, lady-like hats, tea cups, Corgis and portraits of the queen. The museum is housed in the historic 1750 home of Richard Stockton, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. Tickets/info: morven.org.



The 34th annual “Festival of Trees” at the American Hungarian Foundation, 300 Somerset St, New Brunswick, celebrates Hungarian culture as well as the holiday traditions of other ethnic groups that add to the diversity of New Jersey. The festival runs from Dec. 7 through Jan. 7. Tickets/info: 732-846-5777 or ahfoundation.org.