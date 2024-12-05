Nestled in the Borough of Brielle is Due Amici Restaurant, an old-school Italian restaurant with a Tuscany vibe serving both classic Italian and modern eclectic dishes for patrons looking for a delectable meal any day of the week.

Owner Robert Pisacreta, from Bergen County, started the restaurant in 1999 and took over from a previous restaurant that closed down. A restaurant mogul in the business for 50 years, he has owned several restaurants in the North Jersey area, as well as one in San Diego, California.

“It’s a Tuscany vibe, old-school Italian with modern eclectic dishes also,” he said. “It’s fine dining in a romantic fireplace setting.”

The establishment features a warm, inviting atmosphere with a full bar ready near the front door, followed by a sunken dining level featuring a crackling fireplace and a baby grand piano, where live music is played every Friday and Saturday night.

As Pisacreta says, the mark of a good Italian restaurant is “when the bread hits the table.”

For starters, consider the seafoodsSalad, made with jumbo shrimp, calamari and scungilli, cooked with extra virgin olive oil, minced garlic, salt, pepper and lemon, as well as parsley for garnish.

The squid ink linguini is one of the restaurant’s pasta specialties, made with black ink linguini, jumbo shrimp and jumbo lump crab meat, then finished in a garlic, fresh-diced tomato basil sauce and also garnished with fresh basil.

And for your main course, the Veal Rossini, egg-battered and pan sauteed, then layered with prosciutto, mozzarella, vine-ripe sliced tomato and finished in a rose garlic wine sauce.

Lastly, for dessert — if you’ve managed to save room for it — Due Amici offers tableside desserts such as banana foster and strawberry zabaglione. (Tableside desserts are by request only and only if available.)

If those don’t strike your fancy, or for those who have dietary restrictions, Due Amici provides a five-page menu with ten specials nightly for its patrons and also will accommodate any dietary needs.

“If you don’t find it on our menu and you had it somewhere else, we can make it,” Pisacreta said.

Due Amici Restaurant is located at 420 Higgins Avenue in Brielle. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 4 to 10 p.m.

Catering options for large parties and events are also available through the restaurant.

More information can be found on its website, dueamicibriellenj.com.