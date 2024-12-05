Fresh from defeating an army of rats at the base of her family’s Christmas tree, young Clara is whisked off to the Land of Sweets by a grateful Nutcracker Prince, whose life she saved.

This, as any ballet fan knows, is the opening of Act II of “The Nutcracker,” a coming-of-age tale that is a holiday season staple.

And who is there to greet Clara and the Prince when they arrive? It’s the Dew Drop Fairy, sparkly and dainty, who ushers in a series of dances by unlikely characters – Hot Chocolate, Candy Canes, Waltzing Flowers, and so on.

The Dew Drop Fairy is one of several roles that Anne Johnson will perform this season with American Repertory Ballet (ARB), and it is her favorite part to play.

“I connect so deeply to her,” said Johnson, who has admired Dew Drop since her childhood in Hamilton, when she and her mother would see “The Nutcracker” together. “She’s the first one you see in the Land of Sweets and she’s Clara’s guide. She’s bright and playful, with an air of royalty. She’s not as esteemed as the Sugar Plum Fairy, not quite as regal, so I get to play her as more youthful and light.”

“The Nutcracker” is full of winsome characters, from the naughty little mice who tease Clara after her family’s Christmas Eve party to the ethereal Snow Queen who brings a sense of calm and grace to the lively Land of Sweets. The dreamy story, with all its Christmas trimmings, is part of what makes “The Nutcracker” so appealing. Johnson also gives due credit to Tchaikovsky’s energetic score.

“We can give a huge hand to the music,” Johnson said. “It’s so familiar. People hear it on TV or in stores so often that they inherently know the whole score. Add visuals to it, and you have a ballet that everyone will remember.”

Live orchestras perform with a select few productions in New Jersey, including ARB’s shows at the State Theatre in New Brunswick on Dec. 20 through 22 and the New Jersey Ballet’s production at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown from Dec. 13 through 26.

Here are some of the many “Nutcrackers” on New Jersey stages this season:

American Repertory Ballet: Dec. 7 and 8, Two River Theater, Red Bank. Dec. 14, Patriots Theater at the War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive, Trenton. Dec. 20 – 22, with orchestra and choir, State Theatre, 15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick. For show times and tickets, go to arballet.org.

Atlantic City Ballet: Dec. 15 at Caesar’s, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City, and Dec. 21 at The Strand Theater, 400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood. 7 p.m. both nights. For tickets, go to acballet.org.

Ballet for Young Audiences: Dec. 14 at 1 p.m., Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, Ocean County College, College Drive, Toms River. For tickets, call 732-255-0500 or go to grunincenter.org.

Company of Dance Arts: Dec. 13 – 15, Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth St., Red Bank. For show times and tickets, call 732-842-9000 or go to thebasie.org.

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” by Kurtis Blow: Dec. 8 at 2 and 7 p.m. Prudential Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark. For tickets, call 888-696-5722 or go to njpac.org.

New Jersey Ballet with the New Jersey Symphony: Dec. 13 – 26, Mayo Performing Arts Center, 100 South St., Morristown. For info on show times and tickets, call 973-539-8008 or go to mayoarts.org.

State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine: Dec. 15 at 2 p.m., Prudential Hall, New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 1 Center St., Newark. For tickets, call 888-696-5722 or go to njpac.org.