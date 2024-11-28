POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough Board of Education took the time to honor some of the many fall recognitions at its meeting on Nov. 25.

Superintendent Adam Angelozzi said having too many recognitions is a great problem to have in the school district, exemplifying student and teacher excellence.

That evening, he and the board honored students in the marching band, middle school girls cross country, high school boys and girls cross country and a student who created a flag for the borough of Point Pleasant.

Students were called up individually, all receiving a round of applause and a certificate from the board.

The Point Pleasant Borough School District also issued a press release to The Ocean Star regarding all their fall athletics and their accomplishments.

Point Pleasant Athletics started the school year with a historic fall season, securing one state group championship and four sectional titles. The press release states, “The district commends our families, coaches and student-athletes for their hard work, dedication and fortitude throughout the season.”

Point Pleasant Borough High School Principal Kurt Karcich reflected on the remarkable achievements of our student-athletes.

“It has surely been a fall season to remember filled with dramatic victories and stellar performances,” he said. “I could not be more proud of our student-athletes and coaches for their determination and grit as they all persevered through challenges to reach incredible levels of success.”

Athletic Director William Fall congratulated the students and coaches on their memorable season.

“What an amazing fall season for Point Pleasant Borough athletics,” Fall said. “Hard work, commitment and teamwork truly paid off. Each championship team’s athletes and coaches demonstrated grit and growth while setting an example of what dedication can achieve. This 2024 fall season will be one of the most memorable seasons in Point Pleasant Borough history.”

As Superintendent Angelozzi stated, “This 2024 fall season will be one of the most memorable seasons in Point Pleasant Borough history. In addition, I want to give a special thanks to our students for taking us all on an amazing journey.”

