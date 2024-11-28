POINT PLEASANT — The mayor and council honored local resident Bruce Seyfried and declared Nov. 30 to be his day in the borough.

At the council meeting on Nov. 25, the mayor and council took the time to honor Seyfried for all his accomplishments in Point Pleasant Borough.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said “The Borough of Point Pleasant is proud to honor residents who have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and service to our community, contributing to the well-being and safety of all.”

Seyfried joined the Point Pleasant Fire Company 1 in 1964, held many operation officer positions, served five years as fire chief, senior trustee, VFW Fireman of the Year 1994, Award of Valor 1968, Ocean County Valor Award 1997, Fire Department Top Responder Award 2020 and 2023 and is still active as an ex-chief. He also held the position of Ocean County Zone 3 Fire Coordinator, Car 13 for 15 years.

His accomplishments are not limited just to firefighting. Seyfried served as an educator at Memorial Middle School for 28 years, served as a member of the Point Pleasant Foundation for Excellence in Education, 2001 Hall of Fame Inductee, 2001 Governor’s Award Winner and served as a basketball, football, track and cross country coach.

As a coach, he earned a cross country career record of 181-72, four Shore Conference division titles and 4 undefeated seasons. Mayor Sabosik called him, “among the most successful cross country coaches in Ocean and Monmouth Counties.”

