BRADLEY BEACH — In the latest chapter in the saga of the vacant church property at 319 LaReine Ave., the Bradley Beach Land Use Board unanimously approved the subdivision of the tract at its meeting on Nov. 21.

The board approved a preliminary and major subdivision application that divided the property into four conforming lots with single family dwellings allowed on each lot. The application additionally deed restricts the lots, allowing only permitted uses on each property.

The applicant, the Borough of Bradley Beach, was represented by attorney Michael J. Ash, who called upon Borough Engineer Ben Matlack to provide professional testimony into the proposed subdivision.

Ash said the application solely dealt with dividing the lots and the land, not any future development of the property. He said the application is “merely creating some new lines on a survey.”

In his testimony, Matlack said the fully conforming four-lot subdivision requested several waivers, one of which identified the application’s lack of a grading plan. Matlack said because there are no improvements to the property, a grading plan was not prepared. He said when the lots are sold, four individual plot lands will be prepared.

After hearing public comments from several residents, Land Use Board Chairman Dennis Mayer said, “This is the first step of many, and as I said before, as a resident, as a neighbor to this property, you’ve got to stay engaged.”

The board approved the subdivision with the addition of the plot line, the understanding of the waivers, deed restrictions and the demolition of the church structure.

Following the unanimous approval of the application, Mayer said, “It’s time this project moves forward.”

In September, the borough council voted unanimously to move forward with the demolition of the vacant church that has been at LaReine Avenue for 100 years. After failing to sell the church property in a public auction over the summer, the council subsequently voted to demolish the structure and subdivide the property into individual four lots before authorizing the sale.

After the current structure was built in 1900, the First United Methodist Church held services up until 2015. In 2019, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association informed the borough of Bradley Beach it would sell the 319 LaReine Ave. property with the right of first refusal, which gave purchase priority to the borough with the hope of preservation. The council then voted to purchase the property for $1.3 million in February 2020.

According to Ash, the demolition that is slated to take place is a condition of approval on the application and requires the borough to apply for a demolition permit. The permit will feature its own conditions that govern the method, timing and details of how the demolition will occur.

Bradley Beach Mayor Larry Fox sees the approval of the subdivision as the first of three hurdles to get over before the demolition occurs, followed by the completion and release of the bid package and the removal of historical artifacts. According to Mayor Fox, the bid package for demolition is currently in final review.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

