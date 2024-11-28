POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Both the high school and elementary school of the Point Pleasant Beach School District have received renewed accreditation from the Middle States Association, signifying the district’s commitment to setting and achieving high standards of student success.

For the past 18 months, representatives from the Middle States Association — Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS), have been working to evaluate the district for its adherence to five of the commission’s standards

“The first standard is foundation — things like your mission statement, profiles of graduates, district beliefs,” Christopher Wilson, high school supervisor of curriculum and instruction, told The Ocean Star. “Governance and organization is the second one; student well-being is the third one; resources — things like technology, transportation, maintenance, facilities, food services — and teaching and learning is the last standard.”

He also explained that the self-study portion of the process, which is intended to diagnose the areas the district should focus on to maximize student outcomes, was conducted by a diverse team of school community stakeholders.

“We started the process about 18 months ago; it starts by putting a whole team of stakeholders together. I think we wound up having 24 people on our accreditation team,” Wilson said. “That included everything from school admins, teaching staff, alumni, students, parents and community members…So, there was a ton of work that was put in to put different pieces of evidence in there regarding all those standards.”

On Thursday, it was announced that Point Beach district had met those standards and achieved reaccreditation for the next seven years. According to the website of Point Pleasant Beach School District, the accreditation process culminated in the formation of three goals that the district projects it can attain by 2031.

