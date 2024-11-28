LAVALLETTE — The borough of Lavallette is beginning its annual holiday beach badge sale next week, just in time for the winter holiday season.

From Monday, Dec. 2, to Tuesday, Dec. 31, beach badges for 2025 will be available for purchase at the municipal building — either as a Christmas gift for loved ones, or for bathers who simply wish to get their badges early.

Regular season badges for people ages 12 and up will be available for $60, while discounted senior badges will cost $20. Kids ages 12 and under do not need a beach badge.

The badge sales will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays during the sale, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Saturdays of Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21. The sale will not run on Sundays or on Saturday, Dec. 28. Only walk-in sales will be accepted Visa, MasterCard and Discover card payments can be accepted, with a 3% charge added. American Express will not be accepted.

The Lavallette municipal building is located at 1306 Grand Central Ave.

