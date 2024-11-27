Despite potential adverse weather concerns ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving rivalry football game between Wall and Manasquan, the game will be played as scheduled, according to the Manasquan School District Facebook page.

The annual game will kick off at 11 a.m. on Manasquan’s home turf, Vic Kubu Warrior Field at Manasquan High School.

Tickets to the game cost $5 and are available on site on game day. Gates open at 9 a.m., with shuttle buses starting at 8:30 a.m. Buses will run from Wall Intermediate School and Wall Municipal Complex to the Manasquan High School.

For those unable to make it to the game it will be live streamed on Youtube, at https://youtube.com/@ManasquanHighSchoolStreaming/streams.

The Manasquan School District also posted to Facebook, “…we expect Wednesday night’s parade to proceed as scheduled at the discretion of the Manasquan Borough Recreation department.”

