WALL TOWNSHIP — The sixth annual Wall American Youth Football (AYF) Father-Son Turkey Bowl took place on Sunday at the Wall AYF Field, serving up competition and donations for the Bradley Food Pantry.

Boys of all ages geared up for the flag football game with their fathers, ready to play against their fellow Wall football players and show what they know to their dads. With multiple games going on at once and about 150 participants, the event marked a great start to Thanksgiving week while giving back to the community.

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Bradley Food Pantry in Neptune City, and participants have been able to donate a large amount of non-perishables each year since the event’s first year. Each participant is required to bring a bag of food to be donated to the cause, and most participants bring more than a single bag according to Mike Smith, a founder of the event.

Smith first had the idea for the Turkey Bowl six years ago with his son Kai, and they have been rounding up boys to join the cause ever since.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.





