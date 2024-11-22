POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Point Pleasant Beach residents can prepare for a burst of cheer on Friday, Nov. 29, as the annual lighting of the Christmas tree will herald Santa’s — and the holiday season’s — arrival in the borough.

The magic begins at 5:30 p.m., when a large tree on Bay Avenue, near Bam Bam Burger, will be ceremoniously illuminated for the kids and adults of the town.

Shortly thereafter, Santa Claus will visit, straight from his workshop in the North Pole. After being introduced to onlookers riding high atop a fire truck, Santa will be available to families for pictures at Ocean County Music, 619 Arnold Ave. Families can bring their own cameras and take their own pictures with the jolly old elf following the lighting of the Christmas tree.

Mayor Douglas Vitale said that he is holding an essay contest for fourth- and fifth-graders at St. Peter School and G. Harold Antrim Elementary, who will help him with the tree lighting. Four students will be picked for the honor, one in each grade from each school.

“I have an essay contest going on now for St. Peter and Antrim; the topic is ‘I go to school in Point Pleasant Beach, and I love this town because…’” said the mayor. “We will get the submissions, the Mayors Wellness Campaign will select one winner from each grade at each school, so I’ll have four kids up there, counting down the tree lighting with me.”

The tree lighting celebration is set to be filled with family-friendly attractions, including horse-and-carriage rides throughout the downtown area, fire truck rides and children’s activities. DJ Paul of Backstage Entertainment will also be in attendance, providing music for the festive occasion.

In the case of inclement weather, the lighting will be held the following day, Saturday, Nov. 30, at the same location.

The event runs until 8 p.m.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.