LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette School PTO is kicking the December holiday rush into high gear with its Winter Wonderland Outdoor Vendor Market on Dec. 6.

The vendor market is being held concurrently with the Class of 2026 Christmas tree fundraiser. From Friday, Dec. 6 to Sunday, Dec. 8, the class will be selling freshly cut Christmas trees; a five- to six-foot tree costs $99 and a seven- to eight-foot tree costs $149.

The PTO asks that guests bring new hats and gloves to the market for donation to The Village Foster Family Closet, an organization based in Point Pleasant Borough that distributes the garments to kids in foster care.

“It’s a cool community collab of different businesses and organizations supporting each other while also supporting the community, with the idea of hopefully making it a holiday tradition for people. Our goal is to have it feel like a Hallmark movie,” said LaCicero. “That’s the kind of vibe we’re going for.”

Free attractions include a 28-foot snowman inflatable bounce house, yuletide carolers, face-painting and holiday balloons. For an additional cost, visitors can also get photos with Santa Claus on a vintage Lavallette firetruck hosted by Kait Taylor Photography, a kids’ holiday art station hosted by Beach House Studio, Ohana Food Truck, a beer garden and a s’more and hot cocoa station hosted by Sunset Keys.

The Winter Wonderland Outdoor Vendor Market takes place on Friday, Dec. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Lavallette firehouse parking lot, located at the corner of Philadelphia Avenue and Bay Boulevard.

