POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Borough’s own middle school has been ranked in the top 100 of the best public middle schools in New Jersey.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked Memorial Middle School, 808 Laura Herbet Drive among the top 100 best public middle schools in New Jersey. In the 2025 ranking, Memorial Middle School placed 60th out of 713 schools.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our educators and students, both past and present,” Memorial Middle School Principal Gary Floyd said. “We are committed to providing a high-quality education that prepares our students for success in high school and beyond. I am incredibly proud of Memorial Middle School.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, the rankings of public elementary and middle schools are intended to help parents and guardians determine the best local schools for their children.

The rankings are determined by publicly available data from the U.S. Department of Education. Schools were ranked based on state assessments of students proficient or above proficient in mathematics and reading/language arts while accounting for student background and achievement in core subjects.

At Memorial Middle School, 59% of students scored at or above the proficient level for math, and 75% scored at or above that level for reading. The school’s total enrollment is 610 students, and there are 59 full-time teachers and three full-time school counselors.

