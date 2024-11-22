BAY HEAD — Bay Head School has recently launched a writing club, which has been met with much excitement and enthusiasm from the student body.

Chelsea Hughes, sixth through eighth grade language arts teacher, said, “We recently had our first Writing Club meeting where middle school students could come to write and share their journals, essays, poems and thoughts.”

The first prompt for the Writing Club was a place that is unique or special in Bay Head.

The writing club meets twice a month for middle schoolers during lunch and recess. Each meeting begins with a sign-in sheet where students write one sentence to add on to a story.

“We read the story at the end of the meeting. It is fun to see what students come up with in the end,” said Hughes.

During the last meeting, the vibe was “rainy coffee shop” and the club had jazz music playing with a rainy coffee shop scene on the board, but this will change with each meeting, according to Hughes.

She further said, “Students can write about anything they are passionate about, but they are also given prompts if they are unsure about what to write about.”

“This is a great way for students to support each other’s work, hear what is on the minds of their peers, and be exposed to different writing styles,” said Hughes.

Roughly 15 students came out to the first meeting, but Hughes is expecting a larger turnout as the club continues to grow and gain popularity.

