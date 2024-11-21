WALL TOWNSHIP- A brief hearing for Jeffrey Kniffin’s ongoing armed robbery case took place this Wednesday, where prosecutors announced federal charges have been lodged against Kniffin.

The hearing adjourned after around 3 minutes, due to “good cause,” as stated by prosecutor Mike Luciano.

Luciano stated that since the federal government has now officially pressed charges and requested to detain Kniffin, he would be talking to federal authorities later on Wednesday to try and officially get the state charges dismissed. This would allow for the federal authorities to take over the case without enduring dual-prosecution.

“It would be the state’s intentions at this point to not have dual-prosecutions, and see if we can dismiss the state charges, now knowing that the federal charges are not speculative, but now actually in place,” Luciano said.

Kniffin will return Friday morning to Monmouth County Superior Court for another appearance where updates are expected.