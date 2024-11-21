LAKE COMO — The Lake Como Tourism Commission, along with the mayor and council, will host the second annual Small Business Saturday and tree lighting event on Saturday, Nov. 30.

The rain-or-shine shopping event is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. at borough hall, 1740 Main St., with the lighting ceremony of the borough’s 20-foot-tall tree to take place at 7 p.m.

The tree lighting will also include a performance by the Belmar Elementary School choir, as well as a special visit from Santa Claus, who is set to arrive just after the tree lighting ceremony for free holiday pictures inside of borough hall.

“I look forward to welcoming our residents and friends at this fun, festive event,” said Councilwoman Hawley Scull, liaison to the tourism commission. “It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to support local businesses during the holiday season. And experiencing the magic of the children’s interaction with Santa is one of the best parts.”

Vendors for the event will feature an assortment of crafts and handmade goods for sale, alongside a Lake Como tent selling a limited supply of 100th anniversary apparel for the borough. Kids’ crafts, live music and holiday caroling will also be featured.

Light refreshments, including a beer tent from Bakes Brewery, a food truck and a hot chocolate and ice cream truck, will also be available.

Councilwoman Scull noted that the event will be “a great opportunity to do some holiday shopping.”

“Lake Como is a small and special community, and giving our residents and friends the opportunity to come together to celebrate the holidays is such a gift,” she said.

