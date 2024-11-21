BELMAR — The borough will celebrate the installation of its new, all-weather piano in Pyanoe Plaza with a show featuring Jersey Shore favorite Pat Roddy, accompanied by John Sciarappa, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The concrete piano was donated by the Belmar Arts Center (BAC) for the borough’s 150th anniversary in honor of Stella Sancious and her son, international musician and multi-instrumentalist David Sancious.

“This project has truly been a labor of love,” Councilwoman Caitlin Donovan stated in a press release. “Love for Stella and David Sancious, love for Belmar and love for that special kind of music that can only come from the Jersey Shore.”

“David Sancious was an original member of the E Street Band from 1972 to 1973. The band took its name from the street in Belmar, where Sancious’ mother lived. The band rehearsed in her garage. ‘Without David Sancious, there would be no E Street Band,’ Bruce Springsteen has said,” according to the release.

“We would like to thank all of the donors, particularly our residents and local businesses,” Mayor Gerald Buccafusco stated. “Without them, there would be no project, but they gave because they saw how naturally this project would fit into everything we love about Belmar.”

Major sponsors for the project include Robin Palendrano of Robin’s Nest, the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh, Gia Maione Prima Foundation Inc., Meridia Capodagli Property Company, D’Jais Oceanview Bar & Grill (Frank Sementa), The Grunin Foundation (Jeremy Grunin), The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, Councilwoman Maria Rondinaro, Theresa Lewis and Theresa Filippelli.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

