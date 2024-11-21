Amelia ‘Mille’ Claire Byko Kessler, passed away November 15, 2024 peacefully at the age of 103 three days shy of her 104th birthday. Mille was born November 19, 1920, to Michael Byko and Mary Coneski Byko in Plainfield, New Jersey.

Mille grew up in Plainfield, NJ, with 3 younger sisters. After graduating from Muhlenberg School of