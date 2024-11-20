The Annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade is set to start on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. The parade will step off from Squan Plaza and make its way down Main Street then turn right onto South Potter Avenue before ending at Mallard Park where Manasquan High School will be hosting a pep rally.

Due to drought restrictions imposed by the State of New Jersey, this year’s bonfire has been cancelled.

New to the parade this year will be a quiet zone between Route 71 and the railroad tracks. All first responder vehicles will turn their horns and sirens off at Main Street/Route 71 and will turn their horns and sirens back on at Main Street/Railroad tracks, according to an event press release.

The Manasquan Woman’s Club along with the Friends of Manasquan Parks and Recreation will be hosting a holiday tree lighting ceremony at Curtis Park that will kick off at 5:30. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served. The First Presbyterian Church of Manasquan Handbell and Vocal Choir under the direction of Andrew Tufts will be performing.

The public is welcome and invited to attend the community event.

