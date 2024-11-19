MANASQUAN — Blackstone is set to acquire a majority stake in Jersey Mike’s for $8 billion, where Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro will maintain a significant equity stake and continue to lead the business, Blackstone announced Tuesday.

According to Blackstone, the partnership is intended to help enable Jersey Mike’s to accelerate its expansion across and beyond the U.S. market, as well as its continued investment in technology and digital transformation.

Cancro in a release by Blackstone said, “We believe we are still in the early innings of Jersey Mike’s growth story and that Blackstone is the right partner to help us reach even greater heights. Blackstone has helped drive the success of some of the most iconic franchise businesses globally and we look forward to working with them to help make significant new investments going forward.”

Cancro began working at the company’s original Point Pleasant location at the age of 14, which was founded in 1956 as Mike’s Subs. He acquired the location in 1975 at age 17 and began franchising units in 1987.

Jersey Mike’s currently has more than 3,000 locations nationwide open and in development, and according to Blackstone, “and continues to be recognized for its high-quality and freshly prepared submarine sandwiches, and passion for its authentic products and customers.”

Jersey Mike’s is recognized as one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains in America, according to Blackstone and ranked number two on Entrepreneur’s 2024 Franchise 500.

Peter Wallace, a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said, “Jersey Mike’s has grown for more than half a century by maintaining an unrelenting focus on quality (and delicious sandwiches) – consistently building on its loyal customer base as it has scaled nationwide. Blackstone has deep experience helping accelerate the expansion of high-growth franchise businesses and this area is one of our highest-conviction investment themes.

“We are excited to partner with an entrepreneur of Peter’s caliber and the talented Jersey Mike’s team. Our capital and resources will help support key investments in growth and technology for the benefit of Jersey Mike’s customers and exceptional franchisees,” said Wallace.

