In Loving Memory of Ty Arthur Torres

October 14, 1969 – November 6, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ty Arthur Torres, age 55, on November 6, 2024, following a tragic surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point, CA.

Ty was born on October 14, 1969, at Monmouth Hospital in Monmouth County, NJ, to Maj. Arthur Frank Torres (U.S. Army, deceased 2014) and Barbara Apostolou Torres. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 20 years, Robin Arielle Torres; his son, Coltrane John Torres; his mother, Barbara Torres of Point Pleasant Beach, NJ; his brother, Beau Daniel Torres, and sister-in-law Jalayne Shelor Torres, along with their children, Mackey and Hendrix, of Morehead City, NC. Ty also leaves behind a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and Penn State family across the country.

Ty was a man of immense heart and passion, known for his fierce loyalty and commitment to those he loved. A proud patriot, ally, and lifelong advocate, Ty was larger than life in every sense.

While his wife and son were the greatest loves of his life, Ty’s three greatest passions were the ocean, teaching, and baseball. He was a passionate surfer and bodyboarder, with a deep connection to the water. His favorite breaks were Salt Creek’s Gravels, in Dana Point, CA, and Jenks in Manasquan Inlet, NJ. He loved nothing more than sharing his joy of the ocean with his son Coltrane, whether sailing together or riding the waves.

A gifted educator, Ty taught Speech and Interpersonal Communications at Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Saddleback College, and Fullerton College. His students knew him as a mentor and friend, always ready to listen, offer advice, and inspire. For those who remember, “Vonnegut” it was more than just a reference—it was a philosophy.

As an active member of the Dana Point Youth Baseball League, he coached, announced, and served as president, forming lifelong bonds with teammates and coaches alike. His contributions to the league will continue to be felt for years to come.

Memorial services in California and New Jersey will be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Ty Torres Scholarship through GoFundMe, ACLU, or the Surfrider Foundation. We will be creating a nonprofit foundation to sustain Ty’s legacy. Please go to https://clozure.vip/m/app for more service information and future events that will honor his legacy for years to come.

Ty’s memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. He is deeply missed.