POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Borough Council introduced an ordinance that would codify new trash regulations that went into effect on a “trial” basis last week, allowing homeowners to put up to four durable plastic bags out on the curb for garbage collection.

Specifically, the measure would amend the borough’s code to allow residents to place up to four trash bags, made of tough, dark-colored plastic, out on the curb for collection. Currently, the code says that the borough “recommends that residents use black or dark green plastic bags, rather than white bags, if plastic bags are to be used as plastic receptacles.” Dark-colored bags are now required, as they are more durable than white bags.

Under the new rules, white trash bags would be prohibited from use as a receptacle for garbage unless placed in a rigid can. It says that the plastic bags used must be black, brown or dark green in color. Last week, Mayor Doug Vitale told The Ocean Star that a part of the reasoning behind this decision was to prevent gulls from ripping open bags, strewing trash on the streets.

Councilman Art Gant explained that the new ordinance comes on the heels of trials of the new collection regulations, which began last week.

“With regard to the garbage cans, the 45-gallon limit ordinance was (instated) back in 2010,” said Gant. “We’re just now adhering to the ordinance because individuals have been getting hurt, because the can sizes have been getting too big. It’s nothing that we have changed, we’re just enforcing what was put in place many years ago.”

“With that, we are doing some trials,” he said, referencing the new regulations announced by the mayor last week via Facebook. “The gentlemen that pick up on garbage days said that sometimes it’s easier to just grab a bag and toss it in the back of a garbage truck, instead of lifting your cans. That’s why we have gone to a trial phase.”

Residents living in borough districts 3 and 4 will have their garbage picked up on Mondays, and those living in districts 1 and 2 will have their garbage picked up on Tuesdays. An additional update to trash regulations was made last week and was not included in the introduced ordinance; now, residents living in alleys east of Ocean Avenue will have at least one opportunity per week to have their garbage picked up from their doorstep.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.