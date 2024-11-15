BAY HEAD — Henry Solarte received a standing ovation from the Bay Head Board of Education and members of the school community as they accepted his retirement and thanked him for all the hard work he had contributed to the school for many years.

At the board meeting on Nov. 12, the board presented a resolution of appreciation to Solarte, as Superintendent Adam Angelozzi read it aloud to him and the audience.

“Mr. Henry Solarte began his service as a custodian at the Bay Head School in October of 2015,” said Superintendent Angelozzi. “Mr. Solarte was an invaluable member of our education community by performing an outstanding job in supporting education through a clean, safe and healthy environment for our students and staff.”

The superintendent continued and said Solarte has kept the facilities running smoothly and without his “excellent efforts” the school could not run efficiently. In his time at Bay Head, Solarte exercised the responsibilities with “pride, skill, care, compassion and sensitivity,” according to the superintendent.

“Be it resolved that the Board of Education of Bay Head, on behalf of the students, support staff, faculty and administration extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Henry Solarte for devoting his timeless energy to the Bay Head School children and for being an integral part of the Bay Head School family,” said Superintendent Angelozzi.

The board then presented Solarte with a video of many staff members thanking him for all his work. Solarte speaks primarily Spanish, so the school used AI to dub their voices into Spanish and make their mouths appear to be speaking in Spanish. This moved Solarte close to tears.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.