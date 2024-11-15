Francis E. Hines, age 71, ‘Franny’ to all who knew and loved him, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at his retirement home in Palm Coast, FL.

Franny was born and raised in Belmar, NJ, before moving to Palm Coast, Fl. in 2021. Franny graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1969 and served in the US Air Force from 1971 through 1975. Franny was a volunteer firefighter with the Union Fire Company in Belmar, NJ. He was very active in the Belmar First Aid Squad for over 40 years before its dissolution in April 2021.

He retired from the Belmar Department of Public Works in 2015 and went on to become the Autism Awareness Coordinator with the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Department. Working with the special needs community was Franny’s passion, and he advocated tirelessly for our kids and adults with special needs. He formed his family foundation, Colton and Friends, which provided communication devices, recreational activities, and other services to families to help make the life of a special needs child successful.

He and members of the Belmar First Aid Squad are credited for the success of a 15-year tradition where children, adults, and their families came to the 7th Avenue Beach in Belmar on the first weekend after Labor Day. It was always an unforgettable day of fun in the sun where Surfers Healing, an organization out of California, would come all the way here to hop on surfboards with our special needs surfers for the day. His friends, family, and the residents of Belmar came to the beach to do whatever needed to be done for our incredible special needs community. This was a highlight of Franny’s life.

Franny was a family man who loved his wife, children, and grandchildren; everything he did was for them, about them, and involved them. Franny Hines lived a life of service. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who was so very loved. Life was fun when he was around; he made everyone laugh, and he will be missed beyond words.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis J. and Elizabeth M. ‘Betty’ (née Nolan) Hines.

Surviving is his devoted wife of 30 years, Jeannie (née Mullen) Hines; his beloved and cherished children, Leesa and husband Michael Adam of Wall, NJ, Faith Montanino of Los Angeles, CA, Colton Hines of Palm Coast; his grandchildren, Riley, Jackson and Mason Adam, Wall, NJ and his siblings Elizabeth Lawlor of Belmar, Richard Hines and Gregory and Cathy Hines all of Neptune City, Stephen and Maria Hines of Wall and Michael and Susan Valente Hines of Brick and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of a life well lived on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 from 1:00 pm until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:30 pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Francis Hines are requested to either The Kindness Cafe PO Box 504 Manasquan, NJ 08736 or Surfer's Healing Foundation, Inc.

