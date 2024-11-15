POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Students at G. Harold Antrim Elementary School on Tuesday took time out of their day to recognize area veterans for their service, valor and sacrifices in defense of the United States.

The Veterans Day assembly began with a welcome from the school’s Principal Tara Weber and the Pledge of Allegiance, led by fifth-grader Emily Cunningham. Following the pledge, the Antrim school chorus sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and the bulk of the ceremony was emceed by eighth-graders Ellee Yorke and Jacqueline Scannell.

After this, each of the dozens of veterans in attendance was individually named by third-grade teacher Terri DiGennaro and fifth-grade teacher Rachel Fulmer, who collaborated this year to put on the Veterans Day program.

“Holly Harris, who originally helped organize this, left about two years ago, and I took her place both in the classroom and in this program,” Fulmer told The Ocean Star. “Terri really does a bulk of it; she runs around to all the VFWs, she does the advertising, she does all the behind-the-scenes work…It was a nice touch this year that we could read all their names with the titles.”

After the names were read, each grade level performed its own number to express the gratitude the students had for their veteran guests. Poems and songs dominated the afternoon, from the kindergarteners’ “We Love America” recital to the seventh-graders’ reading of “In Flanders Fields,” a World War I-era poem by John McCrae.

Additionally, the school chorus performed a medley of the branches of the armed forces’ official songs: the Army’s “The Army Goes Rolling Along,” the Marines’ Hymn, the Coast Guard’s “Semper Paratus,” the Navy’s “Anchors Aweigh” and “The U.S. Air Force,” better known as “Wild Blue Yonder.”

A wreath, donated by Wreaths Across America, a veteran remembrance organization dedicated to placing wreaths upon the graves of American veterans, was also displayed at the program, featuring the flags of each Armed Forces branch. New to the program this year was the recital of a poem, “The Banner Yet Waves,” which was written by DiGennaro’s father, veteran William J. Bataille. Student Lucas Bing read the poem aloud. DiGennaro told The Ocean Star the significance of having her veteran father’s poem read to the assembly.

“My dad wrote that poem. My father was in the Navy,” she said. “The kids really made the event. It takes a group effort of everybody — the Point Pleasant Beach Education Association (PPBEA) sponsors it, so they pay for all our food.”

At the end of the program, each grade level presented the veterans in attendance with banners, essays, pictures, cards and other handmade dedications to acknowledge their service. Emily, who led the school in the Pledge of Allegiance, explained why she believes it is important to show appreciation for military veterans.

“I think it’s such a big moment,” Emily said. “They have given up multiple things in their lives; it’s just so important to me to honor them because they’re fighting for our country; if we didn’t have them at certain points, we wouldn’t be safe right now. They have such a big impact. It’s really amazing what they give up for us.”

