A simple search of “Thanksgiving” into the Spotify search bar under playlists returns hundreds of options for your Thanksgiving dinner table music. Consider these options to set the mood for this, which is probably the most celebrated meal of the year.

The makers of the digital invitation, Evite, have created a Thanksgiving Dinner Playlist that includes 77 songs and a run time of about 4 hours. Start your meal off with the Vince Guaraldi Trio performing the Thanksgiving Theme from the Peanuts Greatest Hits (Yes, Snoopy and Linus.) This instrumental classic is a great way to start off your meal. This playlist includes a variety of artists like Carole King, John Denver, Bill Withers and Michael Buble. With a range of classics included this playlist can be a conversation starter for your meal, or just a pleasant background.

A different direction for your meal would be to let Ozzy Osbourne spin the records. The “Ozzy’s Thanksgiving Table Tunes” kicks off with one of his own hits, “Thank God for the Bomb” and has a steady climb from there including Led Zeppelin, Beastie Boys, Sly and the Family Stone … and for good measure, Abba, Brian Wilson and The Beatles. This wide variety of dinner jams will keep your dinner guests guessing.

Swifties won’t miss a chance to delight their diners with fall classics from Taylor’s “Evermore,” “Folklore” and “Red” albums on the “taylor swift but only fall vibes” playlist by arya. “Seven” off of Folklore is the right pace for appetizers and pouring drinks. Diners can then dive right into other fall-centric classics like “State of Grace” (acoustic, of course). As the meal progresses, the table can enjoy “the lakes,” “betty,” and “august.” For good measure, “Midnights” hits like “Maroon,” “Labyrinth,” and “Bigger Than The Whole Sky” will keep the proper pace for the meal. Listening time is nearly four hours, which should be the perfect timing to get you through the pumpkin pie.

Spotify’s “Classic Thanksgiving Mix” cannot be overlooked in this category. With 50 songs and a run time of about three hours, the length and pace of this compilation lives up to its description of, “Classic Thanksgiving music picked just for you.” This playlist gets off to a solid start: “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, “Blackbird,” by The Beatles, “Rich Girl,” by Hall & Oates, “American Pie” by Don McLean and “Can’t Take My Eyes off You” by Frankie Valli are in the top five spots. Some surprise earworms include “Ode to My Family” by The Cranberries, “Into the Mystic” by Van Morrison and “Build Me Up Buttercup,” by The Foundations.