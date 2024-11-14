LAKE COMO — Architects have unveiled preliminary plans for the new borough hall building, to be relocated to the previous location of the defunct South Belmar First Aid building on 18th Avenue.

The plans were presented to the mayor and council by architect Anthony Iovino, of Arcari + Iovino Architects, during the workshop portion of the council’s Nov. 6 meeting. The presented plans are not finalized and are subject to design changes in the project’s planning process.

The new borough hall, to be relocated from its current home at 1740 Main St. to 703 18th Ave., would be a two-story building facing 18th Avenue and would be ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant, barrier-free and would have fire sprinklers. It would have a basement for storage, an elevator and a parking lot with 18 planned spaces.

Mayor Kevin Higgins confirmed with Iovino that there is no estimated project cost available yet. The mayor also later confirmed that the project is not expected to affect taxpayers.

“We’re going to finance the payment of the new borough hall by selling the existing property on Main Street,” he told The Coast Star. “So whatever financial resolutions have to be passed, have to be passed by the council. They will most likely be in the budget as both an expenditure and as revenue. So there would be no additional payment or expenditure towards taxes.”

During public comment at the council meeting, Mayor Higgins also confirmed that the plan is to build the new borough hall at the new location and sell off the existing borough hall location for development. The proceeds from that sale would go towards the cost of the new borough hall, he said.

“As of right now, we don’t have final numbers…(but) the plan we want to put together is going to have no impact on taxpayers,” he said. “There is still a step-by-step procedure we have to make – do we want to kind of sell this and use that money to build, or build first and then sell it and pay off? – so that step-by-step procedure is not defined yet.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.