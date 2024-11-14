BRIELLE — The regular monthly meeting of the Brielle planning/zoning board was brief, due to a late-in-the-day postponement of two applications for minor subdivision on Fisk Avenue.

With no new business, the board passed two resolutions under old business related to previously heard applications, appointed a new board member and made a recommendation to the council regarding an amendment to borough code.

James Priolo was sworn onto the board by attorney David A. Clark. Congratulations were shared from board members on the dais.

SMALL WIRELESS FACILITIES REGULATIONS

Board Chairperson Corinne McCann Trainor asked Clark to provide an introduction to the board’s consideration of an amended Chapter 21 of the borough code. The proposed ordinance would add a section titled “Small wireless facilities regulations.”

Clark explained, “Whenever the borough council adopts any zoning ordinance or amendment to a zoning ordinance, that ordinance is given to the planning board prior to its final adoption by the borough council. And the reason the planning board gets involved is to perform what they commonly call a consistency review.”

He continued, “You’re looking to see whether a proposed zoning ordinance is consistent or inconsistent with the borough’s Master Plan and Master Plan documents. The limited role the board has is to report back to borough council as to whether they’ve done a consistency review and found it to be consistent or inconsistent and if there are any other comments the board has.”

Borough Engineer Alan Hilla said the board is hard-pressed to find the proposal as inconsistent, since this technology did not exist at the time the Master Plan was prepared.

Mayor Garruzzo said, “It is important that this goes through, so that we have control of what these things would look like and where they would be placed.”

The goal of the ordinance is to control small wireless facility installations, commonly referred to as 5G. The permit application process is outlined in the ordinance.

“Right now there’s nothing in the code that would address this,” Clark said. “The borough now wants to regulate that and to establish a process where applications would come before the board before something like this would be located in different areas of town.”

Hilla pointed out that this is aimed at the carriers, not individuals.

Trainor explained further, “This puts a procedure for us to follow so that if anyone wants to do something like this in town they have to get a permit and if that permit is denied for some reason … then they have to get variance relief. In any case, that whole permit application process and fees and maintenance for these structures is all outlined in that new ordinance. All what we’re doing tonight is making sure it’s consistent with our Master Plan.”

One resident spoke on the matter with questions in regards to the details of the ordinance. Clark explained the public will have a chance to comment further when the ordinance goes before the council.

Clark said, “A Master Plan is a very broad, goals-oriented document. It normally talks about various zones in a municipality and talks about what is appropriate for each zone. It’s not unusual for technology like this to not be included in the Master Plan.”

He continued, “It’s not unusual to determine that it is consistent with the Master Plan by virtue of not finding anything in the Master Plan that is inconsistent.”

Trainor confirmed, “We can say it’s consistent.”

Clark drafted a resolution finding that the wireless facilities ordinance is not inconsistent with the Master Plan. Board Member Christian Siano made the motion to pass the resolution, councilman Eliot Colon seconded, all voted in favor of the recommendation to the council. Board member Dan Turak was absent from the meeting.