Brielle Elementary School and Missoula Children’s Theatre’s upcoming performances of “Treasure Island” will take place on Nov. 23 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

According to the school, the entire play will be cast, rehearsed and performed in the span of one week through Missoula Children’s Theatre and will feature students from kindergarten through eighth grade.

Tickets will cost $10 and be available for purchase at the door.

“Treasure Island” is an original adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s novel, adapted by Jim Caron; music and lyrics by Jim Caron and Michael McGill.

The story follows the adventures of young Jim Hawkins, a mischievous lad, who lives with his mother and six sisters in a seaside village on the coast of Maine.

The year is 1782 and the American War for Revolution is in its last days. Longing for adventure, Jim comes under the hypnotic spell of the legendary pirate Long John Silver. While waiting tables in the family Inn, Jim finds a treasure map and, with the villainous Silver as his seeming mentor, sails uncharted seas with only the ragged map and a flock of gulls as guides.

Always up for adventure, Jim’s ruffian friends say farewell to their Mariner parents and serve as cabin boys for Silver and his band of hilarious, although unsavory, pirate types.

Once on the island, nights are sleepless as true colors are revealed in our hero’s quest for the proverbial happy ending. Then – at last – the treasure is found and we’re homeward bound.