hanksgiving is a holiday built upon the reuniting of families and friends, oftentimes at local watering holes, especially on Thanksgiving Eve. The tradition of bar hopping this evening has a solid foundation. Join friends and family for a night of live entertainment, drink specials and plenty of good times at some of your favorite bars in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

MJ’S

All eight of MJ’s locations will have a deejay or live music on Thanksgiving Eve. Be sure to stop in with your friends and family in tow. MJs is the home of the $3 Miller Lit draft and $8 Skyy Vodka pint.

Here’s the live music line up at MJs locations:

Brick (447 Brick Blvd.) – Plan A, 8 to 11 p.m.

Long Branch (104 Myrtle Avenue) – Sheri Lynn’s Karaoke

Middletown (1005 Highway 35 N) – The Dragonfly Duo, 7 to 11 p.m.

Neptune (3205 Rte 66) – The Morrisy Brothers, 7 to 11 p.m.

Spotswood (19 Summerhill Road) – Radio Royalty, 7 to 11 p.m.

Tinton Falls (1213 Sycamore Ave.) – PJ Farley, 7 to 11 p.m.

Visit Mjsrestaurant.com for more details.





REEF & BARREL

Local friends love to gather at this Manasquan hotspot and Wednesday nights are trivia nights. Trivia kicks off at 7p.m. and is followed by DJ Hollingsworth at 9 p.m. Stop in and enjoy tasty treats from their dinner menu and great cocktails from behind the bar as your homecoming before the holiday. Visit reefandbarrel.com for more information.

BUM ROGERS CRABHOUSE

Doug Hunter delights visitors to Seaside Park’s Bum Rogers every Wednesday and Thanksgiving Eve is no exception. They’ll play from 7 to 11 p.m., so stop in with friends and family to enjoy the tunes and grab a snack and drink from the bar.

Visit bumrogerstavern.com for more information.

JENKINSON’S

When you come home to the beach, you need to see the beach! Jenks Club will hold their annual JenksGiving Thanksgiving Eve Bash on Wednesday, Nov. 27, starting at 8 p.m. Stop in and enjoy $4 any beer, $5 Surfsides, $6 well drinks and music by Sean Patrick and the Alibis. There’s no cover until 9p.m. so you’ve got no excuses not to pop in.

Visit jenksclub.com for more information.

LEGGETT’S

Leggett’s will roll out the ever-popular shot wheel on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at about

10 p.m. Come get in on the fun and take a spin for yourself.

Visit leggetts.us for more information.