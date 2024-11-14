LAVALLETTE — The Lavallette borough council met Tuesday, approving a currently confidential settlement plan stemming from a lawsuit filed by Verizon.

Verizon filed suit against the borough on Dec. 13, 2023 for the borough’s rejection of its plan to expand a network of pole-mounted 4G and 5G antennas across various parts of town. Verizon alleged that the borough violated the Telecommunications Act of 1996 by denying the proposal.

The council met in executive session regarding the suit and settlement on Tuesday.

“This litigation involves the Verizon lawsuit that we’ve been working on settling. We do have a proposal that we are going to discuss,” LaCicero said.

The council returned from executive session and voted to accept the settlement proposal, with Councilwoman Joanne Filippone and Councilman David Finter abstaining. Council members said that details on the settlement currently require confidentiality, but will be shared as soon as possible with the public.

