BRADLEY BEACH — The borough council met last Thursday and adopted two separate bond ordinances, before tabling five resolutions that would have awarded proposals for a series of borough projects for the third consecutive meeting.

The first bond ordinance adopted by the council appropriated $6,100,000 and authorized the issuance of $1,800,000 to finance a portion of the costs. According to the ordinance the funds for general capital improvements include phase one of Main Street improvements, recreation center improvements and the bulkhead replacement at Sylvan Lake.

In conjunction with the funds appropriated by the council, the improvement projects are being funded by several grants secured by the borough. The borough was awarded two grants for Recreation Center improvements; the local recreation improvement grant from the Department of Community Affairs for $74,000 and the Monmouth County municipal park improvement grant of $265,000. The borough was awarded a $2.4 million grant from the Department of Transportation for improvements to Sylvan Lake as well as a $1,416,279 community funding grant for Main Street improvements.

The second ordinance adopted by the council for beach capital improvements appropriated $5,215,000 and authorized the issuance of $845,000 to finance a portion of the costs. According to the ordinance the funds include phase one of the promenade extension and the development of the vacant structure located at 54 Ocean Ave N.

The borough received a $4,275,000 grant from the New Jersey Boardwalk Preservation fund. The grant was awarded by the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), and is federally funded through the American Rescue Plan (ARP), a program established in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic to support economic recovery to government entities affected and revitalize projects across the state. The borough received an additional planning grant from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority for $50,000, awarded to the borough to fund preliminary plan and design costs for the revitalization of the vacant pump house on Ocean Avenue.

Of the gross bond amount of $11,315,000, the issuance sought by the borough totals $2,645,000. Grant monies secured by the borough total $8,522,879, resulting in a total down payment of $147,121, which is appropriated in this year’s capital budget.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.