NEW JERSEY — Who’ll start the rain? The Garden State has been parched by “unprecedented dry spells” in recent months, all the while several forest fires continue to rage across the state.

The record-breaking dry period has forced Gov. Phil Murphy and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) to elevate the state’s drought status.

Since the governor’s issuance of a statewide drought watch on Oct. 17, New Jersey has seen little to no rainfall, which has resulted in declining water storage supplies and worsening drought conditions.

On Nov. 13 in a virtual press conference, Gov. Murphy announced the state will upgrade the drought status from drought watch to drought warning.

“The very fact we’re raising this from a watch to a warning, that in and of itself does not just indicate technical steps that are being taken, but it indicates a level of seriousness,” Gov. Murphy said.

With the risk of the drought growing more severe, the elevation in status is part of an effort to avoid a drought emergency, which would require mandatory water restrictions across the state. The declaration of a drought warning triggers the issuance of an administrative order by NJDEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, calling on Garden State residents to voluntarily use water conservatively, in addition to NJDEP-issued orders to manage water storage supplies in the regions most affected by the drought.

Commissioner LaTourette said, “We need several months of at least average, if not substantially above average, rain in order for us to emerge from these conditions.”

He referred to the status evolution to drought warning as “an administrative tool” that enables the NJDEP to monitor water-supply storage systems and, if necessary, order changes to preserve and balance water supplies, while preventing the need to implement restrictive limitations to Garden State residents.

Commissioner LaTourette said the state can’t say at what point a status evolution to a drought emergency would happen, although it can be determined based on precipitation levels, how dry the winter weather is and how successful statewide conservation efforts are. He said when determining drought status levels, the state looks at a “multitude of indicators” including passing stream flows, reservoir levels and precipitation, to name a few.

Mark McDonough, president of New Jersey American Water, listed several methods for New Jersey residents to effectively do their part in preserving the state’s water supply through conservative actions. McDonough encouraged residents to use water wisely by discontinuing outdoor irrigation and even smaller actions like taking shorter showers and operating the dishwasher only when it’s full.

“All of these actions can collectively help preserve our state’s valuable water resource,” McDonough said.

Following the press conference, New Jersey American Water issued “a mandatory conservation notice” to customers across the state to “reduce water usage.” The release called on customers to limit all non-essential water use, including all outdoor watering.

On Nov. 12, the NJDEP held a public hearing on the state’s drought warning and the immediate next steps. Analytical insight was provided by state Geologist Steve Domber and state Climatologist David Robertson.

According to Domber, September through October was the driest two-month period on record dating back to 1895, with October being the driest month in 130 years.

“The state averaged 0.02 inches of rainfall in October. A normal amount would be 4.19 inches. The previous record would be a quarter of an inch; it happened to be in October of 1963. This applies to any month of any year (dating back to 1895) 1,558 months. October was the driest, essentially no rain across the Garden State,” Robertson said.

The majority of Monmouth County and the northern portion of Ocean County fall in the Coastal North region of the Garden State. According to an NJDEP drinking-water-supply status chart issued on Nov. 3, the Coastal North’s water supply status remains on a watch, with 90-day drinking supply indicators showing an “extremely dry” status. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor map issued on Nov. 7, the Coastal North remained categorized as a D2 “severe drought” with areas of south Ocean County suffering from “extreme drought” conditions.

“It is a regional issue but in New Jersey we are concerned by the deterioration of state-wide but also very particular areas, again, Coastal North is a serious concern,” Commissioner LaTourette said.

“We did have minimal precipitation on Sunday night, but that was really minimal. The rainfall deficits are still substantial and we’ll need substantial rain to come out of a drought. So while there are some short-term, potentially encouraging signs, there’s really nothing concrete in the forecast, so we’re anticipating that these dry conditions will continue at least over the short term,” Domber said.

NJDEP updates and information on the state-wide drought conditions can be found on njdrought.org.

LOCAL IMPACT

The results from “unprecedented dry spells” can be examined at the Manasquan Reservoir, where water levels are significantly depressed, and elsewhere in the Garden State as forest fires continue to blaze.

The Manasquan Reservoir, operated by the New Jersey Water Supply Authority (NJWSA), is a part of the Manasquan water supply system that provides drinking water to Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Sea Girt, Brielle, Manasquan, Wall Township and other communities in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Impacts from the state-wide drought can be seen firsthand at the reservoir, as the 4.67 billion gallon water supply in the month of October averaged a capacity of 58.56% according to an NJWSA operations report.

Commissioner LaTourette said, “With an ongoing water supply indicator deterioration that we’ve seen, some of the biggest concerns right now are in the Coastal North region, those that are fed off of the Manasquan Reservoir are of serious concern to us.”

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.