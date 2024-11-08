WALL – The Wall football team shook off a sloppy first half to pull away from Haddonfield and earn a 20-7 win over the Bulldogs on Friday.

The Crimson Knights advanced to play at Rumson-Fair Haven on Friday for the Central Jersey Group 2 title.

The game was tied 7-7 at the half with Wall scoring on a blocked field goal. Tony Credle blocked the field goal attempt into the arms of his teammate Derrick Boss, who returned it 81 yards for a touchdown.

The remainder of the first half Wall struggled through a combination of turnovers and penalties. The Crimson Knights lost three fumbles in the opening half.

Wall forced a turnover in the third quarter to spark the go-ahead touchdown when Matteo Massotti and Wyatt Capro forced a fumble which was recovered by Boss.

Joe Vaccaro scored on a 1-yard run to give the Crimson Knights a 13-7 lead.

Wall would add a final touchdown on a 26-yard pass from Franny Scaramellino to Heath Reinhardt.

The Crimson Knights are now 8-1 on the season and will be playing Rumson-Fair Haven for their first sectional title in five years when they defeated the Bulldogs 14-13 for the Central Jersey Group 3 title.