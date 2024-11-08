POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Borough High School theater department has announced its fall play will be “She Kills Monsters.”

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of high-schooler Agnes Evans as she grapples with losing her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes discovers Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she is thrust into an adventurous journey within the fantastical world that was her sister’s sanctuary.

The narrative oscillates between reality and the game world, where Agnes embarks on a thrilling quest to save her sister’s soul. Along the way, she encounters homicidal fairies, raunchy ogres and bloodthirsty cheerleaders. Agnes also learns about Tilly’s exploration of her sexuality, and uncovers a new aspect of herself.

This dramatic comedy by acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen is “a heart-pounding tribute to the geek and warrior within us all,” according to a press release from the department.

The show will run on Nov. 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, 830 Laura Herbert Drive. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased online at ppbhs.booktix.com.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Boro stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.