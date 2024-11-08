BAY HEAD — Bay Head saw two uncontested elections this season, with two incumbents seeking new terms on the borough council, and two incumbents running for the school board.

For borough council, Dennis J. Shaning and Diane Cornell, both Republicans, have been reelected to council. Shaning won 484 votes, about 48%, and Cornell won 510 votes, about 50%.

The remaining 14 votes, or nearly 2%, were write-in candidates.

Shaning told The Ocean Star, “I am really, extremely happy that people had rough confidence to come out and vote for me again so I can continue to be of service to the town for another three years. I consider it an honor.”

Cornell told The Ocean Star on Wednesday evening, “I believe the residents of Bay Head can see that our council is constantly working to improve our town while making sure it retains its small town charm. I am honored to have received our voter’s trust once more and as always I am going to continue to do my best for my community.”

For Bay Head Board of Education, Eric Pritchard and Sandra Antognoli were also both reelected to the board with 370 votes or 48%, and 388 votes or 50%, respectively.

Pritchard told The Ocean Star Wednesday morning, “I just want to thank the residents of Bay Head for their support of our Board of Education. We will continue the work of making Bay Head School the best place it can possibly be, ensuring that we are helping our students on their way to being thoughtful and engaged citizens.”

Antognoli told The Ocean Star Wednesday morning, “I’m happy to be a part of this great community and school. I look forward to working with fellow board members to make Bay Head School the best in Ocean County.”

The votes are unofficial and do not account for mail-in or absentee ballots.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bay Head stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $38 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.