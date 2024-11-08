POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Incumbent board members Elizabeth Boyle and James Ireland ran unopposed in the race for two available seats on the Point Pleasant Beach Board of Education in Tuesday’s general election.

Boyle received 1,355 votes and Ireland received 1,443 votes, according to unofficial results reported by the Ocean County Board of Elections on Thursday. Seventy-one votes were cast for write-in candidates.

Neither Boyle nor Ireland could be reached for comment as of press time.

